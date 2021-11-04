A convicted felon was arrested after he allegedly broke into residences and stole high-end mountain bicycles valued at more than $8,000, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Nov. 3 at about 5 p.m., deputies from the Central Station Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) arrested Jordan Brandon McGuire, 27, who was wanted for allegedly committing multiple burglaries in Grand Terrace.
When arrested, McGuire was found to be in possession of a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun.
McGuire was identified when he was captured on video surveillance selling one of the stolen bikes to a local area pawn shop, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The suspect is on active post release community supervision (PRCS) out of Los Angeles, but had moved out of the city without informing his probation officer. He was arrested at his residence in Colton. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
McGuire was booked into West Valley Detention Center on multiple felony charges and a no bail probation violation.
