A convicted felon was arrested after a verbal altercation led to a shooting incident in a parking lot in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 22 at 1:55 p.m., Highland Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Joy’s Lounge parking lot in the 27100 block of Baseline Street.
The suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim and walked back to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm. The suspect fired a round in the air and got back into his vehicle and exited the parking lot. The suspect stopped in the roadway and fired another round toward the victim, striking an apartment complex, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Investigators obtained evidence at the scene and identified and located the suspect, Mason Mcgee, a 31-year-old Highland resident. Investigators served a search warrant in the 25000 block of 6th Street in Highland and recovered the firearm suspected to have been used during the shooting.
Mcgee was arrested on charges of assault with a firearm, shooting at a dwelling, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Mcgee was booked at Central Detention Center, with bail set at $250,000.
