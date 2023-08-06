A suspect was arrested for allegedly manufacturing numerous ghost guns, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The Multiple Enforcement Team recently conducted an investigation regarding a known convicted felon and gang member manufacturing ghost guns within the San Bernardino area, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 6.
Officers conducted search warrants at the suspect's residence and storage unit. They discovered several manufacturing components along with completed unserialized ghost guns.
In total, seven ghost guns and eight 3D printers were recovered.
The suspect was subsequently arrested for a felony.
