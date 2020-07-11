A convicted felon on probation was arrested on charges of possession of a loaded firearm and narcotics, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 5 at about 11:08 p.m., Deputy Lunde, from the Sheriff's Central Station, conducted an occupied vehicle check in the area of N. California Street and Nolan Street in Muscoy.
Deputies contacted Oro Grande resident Erik Palmer, 40, who was a convicted felon and on felony probation for assault with a deadly weapon.
Deputies observed Palmer allegedly had two clear plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine on his lap. Palmer was detained and during a search of his person, deputies allegedly located a loaded 9mm Glock19 firearm containing a 10-round loaded magazine. Palmer was taken into custody.
