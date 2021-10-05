A 45-year-old convicted felon and criminal street gang member was arrested on multiple weapons-related charges in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 30, investigators from the Sheriff’s Regional Valley Gang Team served a search warrant at David Martel’s residence in the 200 block of North Meridian Avenue.
During the service of the search warrant, investigators located multiple firearms, which included several high-caliber assault rifles. Investigators also located numerous firearms in various stages of production, along with several thousand rounds of ammunition.
During the investigation, it was discovered Martel was manufacturing firearms at his residence and later selling them.
Martel was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and manufacturing and distribution of assault weapons. He was booked at Central Detention Center.
