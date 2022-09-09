A 58-year-old man with an extensive criminal history, including a murder conviction, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Sept. 1 at about 7:54 p.m., the Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a dead body that was found in an alley to the rear of the 1200 block of North Wall Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Medical aid arrived, but the victim died a short time later at a local hospital. He was identified as Fredrick Williams, a 43-year-old San Bernardino resident.
Officers checked the area and located video surveillance which showed the suspect clearly armed with a firearm in the area of the victim. That footage, coupled with additional information provided by citizen witnesses, enabled homicide detectives to find identifying facts that confirmed that Byron Floyd was the suspect.
Detectives also learned that Floyd’s history included two arrests for murder, with a conviction of manslaughter and murder in both 1983 and 1993. Floyd’s 1993 conviction was a sentence of 23 years; however, he was released after serving about 50 percent of that time. He was later sent to prison in 2005 for drug charges. In 2017, he possessed PCP and cocaine for sales, was a felon in possession of a firearm, and was charged with a gang enhancement, resulting in him being sentenced to serve nine years (with a release date of 2026), but he was released early.
On Sept. 5, officers working patrol duties detained Floyd and found him to be allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm. Floyd was placed under arrest for weapons violations and was transported to the San Bernardino P.D., where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. Based on statements he provided to detectives, Floyd was placed under arrest for the murder of Williams and booked into a local jail facility.
