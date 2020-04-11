San Bernardino County residents who display symptoms of COVID-19 -- including fever, cough and shortness of breath -- can get tested at upcoming specimen-collection events through the end of April, the county said.
“We understand the high demand for COVID-19 testing in our county and we are making every effort to organize drive-through events throughout the county,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We are working closely with state and federal partners and exploring all avenues to increase testing capacity, despite a nationwide challenge with shortage of supplies.”
The following drive-through testing events are currently scheduled, weather permitting:
---- Montclair Place – 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
----- LoanMart Field (“Quakes Stadium”) – 8408 Rochester Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
San Bernardino County residents who have had COVID-19 symptoms over the last two weeks can make an appointment on the COVID-19 website sbcovid19.com when the appointment window for each event opens. Details specific to each event and information on how to make an appointment will be publicized in advance on CountyWire at http://wp.sbcounty.gov/cao/countywire/.
Testing is free and does not require health insurance.
COVID-19 testing events for San Bernardino County residents have already been held at the National Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino, the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville, and Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton. More than 6,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in San Bernardino County.
The County is actively pursuing testing resources for COVID-19 both domestically and internationally in order to increase capacity for community testing. The process has required research and evaluation that has resulted in several pending orders for thousands of serology (antibody) and extraction test kits for use throughout the county. Meanwhile, the County continues to receive testing supplies from commercial laboratories to support drive thru test sites. New test kit products are evaluated on a daily basis and the County is confident that even more testing solutions will be available in the near future, officials said.
For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at sbcovid19.com. New information and resources are updated daily.
