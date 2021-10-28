Several San Bernardino County employees were recently recognized for their teamwork that saved the life of a police dog owned by the California Highway Patrol Inland Division earlier this year.
The incident occurred on March 29, when Sheriff’s Department patrol units and the CHP K9 Unit were chasing a kidnapping suspect who led them on a dangerous pursuit.
At the end of the pursuit, two suspects fled the vehicle on foot. K9 Sam was attacked by one of the suspects prior to being taken into custody. Sam sustained a life-threatening stab wound and required immediate treatment.
The Sheriff’s Department’s Aviation Unit landed at the scene and flew Sam to a local hospital. Rancho Cucamonga Police Department K9 deputies then rushed Sam to an emergency veterinarian for surgery.
Sam eventually recovered from his multiple stab wounds and has since returned to work with the CHP.
All involved personnel received the California Highway Patrol Division Chief’s Commendation Award.
“By working together, pooling our resources and building on our strengths, we can accomplish great things,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post.
