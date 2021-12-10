San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) facilitated two events this past week in an effort to advance computer science education.
“I am thrilled we are creating learning opportunities for both students and our educators and parents,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “Not only is computer science a field that offers various career opportunities, but it’s making an impact in our daily lives. It deals with the process of solving problems, and every part of our world has some sort of problems that need solving. It is critical our students and educators have access to computer science education.”
The events took place before and during Computer Science Education Week, which is celebrated during the second week of December. The goal of these events was to inspire K-12 students to learn computer science, advocate for equity in computer science education and celebrate the contributions of students, teachers and partners within the field.
On Dec. 4, dozens of students and guardians participated in a virtual workshop that teaches students how to program a micro:bit and create fun and exciting projects.
The two sessions allowed students to engage with cyber-security related digital escape room activities with physical computing and block-based coding. Volunteer facilitators also served as positive role models for the event.
An eighth grade student at Wayne Ruble Middle School in Fontana said she first learned about micro:bit during last year’s student workshop. She planned to attend this year’s event as well.
“[Computer science] might be something I want to pursue in a career just because of the way it changed my perspective,” said Malani. “When I learned about it, it piqued my interest, and it started to make me more interested in what a micro:bit can do.”
The annual Computer Science Equity Mini-Summit took place on Dec. 8. It was a two-hour learning event for educators, counselors and administrators to participate and learn about ways to introduce or advance computer science education as it relates to equity, inquiry and computer science concepts.
The event included spotlight speakers and presentations. Computer Science Equity Advocate Dr. Emily Thomforde painted the big picture of the importance of broadening participation in computer science and provided guidance on where administrators can begin this work.
“Computer Science is a foundational 21st century skill for all students, not only to succeed in college and career, but to find joy in self-expression and make the things that will change the world,” said Dr. Thomforde.
