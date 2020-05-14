Leaders from four Southern California counties are asking to meet with Gov. Gavin Newsom to help determine the best plan for moving forward with reopening the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Curt Hagman, chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, joined with representatives from Riverside, Orange, and San Diego counties in writing a letter to Newsom on May 13.
"As California moves toward the next round of Phase 2 openings, we respectfully request a meeting with you to identify strategies for achieving a safe, reasonable, and sustainable reopening of our economy in coordination with the state," the letter said in part.
Hagman and the others commended Newsom for recognizing California’s regional geographic and demographic differences as the administration relies on an analysis guided by medical and public health criteria.
"We appreciate your partnership with local government and efforts to preserve local control while ensuring the health and safety of all Californians," the letter said. "Several of our counties have adopted Readiness and Recovery Plans developed in coordination with business leaders representing various key sectors to identify guidelines that will ensure employees and consumers are protected. Our highest priority is also the well-being of our residents, and we maintain a deep and ongoing commitment to their overall and complete health."
San Bernardino County has not experienced a major surge in coronavirus cases like the one in Los Angeles, and Hagman and other supervisors are hoping that the governor will take that fact into account as he decides how soon more sectors of the economy should be able to open up again. However, coronavirus cases and deaths are still gradually rising in San Bernardino County.
