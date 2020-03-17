The San Bernardino Superior Court (SBSC) has announced temporary court closures throughout the county, including the Fontana location at 17780 Arrow Boulevard.
The closures were made on March 17 in response to the continuing public safety challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic and state and federal recommendations on self-isolation and social distancing.
The closures are effective until April 2 at the Fontana Superior Court as well as Barstow, Big Bear, Child Support San Bernardino, Needles, Rancho Cucamonga, and San Bernardino Juvenile Delinquency locations.
The Victorville and Joshua Tree courthouses will be open only for limited emergency matters in one criminal courtroom and one family law courtroom, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
