During a routine service station inspection in Rancho Cucamonga recently, Agriculture Standards Officer Katie Tomlinson discovered a credit card skimmer device wrapped in black electrical tape placed inside a motor fuel dispenser, according to a news release issued by San Bernardino County.
Skimmers are placed inside the dispenser by criminals, in-line between the credit card reader and the connection to the point-of-sale system in the gas station's store or kiosk that operates the gas pump. Once card information is transferred to this point-of-sale system, the skimmer records and stores the data without interfering with the transaction, leaving unsuspecting customers unaware their information is being stolen.
“A skimmer comes in many shapes and sizes, but all do the same thing, steal your credit or debit card information, including pin number and zip codes. Some of these devices have bluetooth capability enabling thieves to steal your credit card information without getting out of their vehicles,” said Angela Godwin, Agriculture/Weights and Measures commissioner and sealer.
Once a skimmer is discovered, the Department of Agriculture/Weights and Measures works alongside the California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Division of Measurement Standards and the U.S. Secret Service for further investigation.
The U.S. Secret Service has been appointed by Congress to handle electronic access theft crimes and has a large, specially equipped forensic laboratory in Los Angeles.
Station owners periodically check dispensers for skimmers and are now installing security tape to the edges of the dispenser doors. Usually, this security tape will have the gasoline brand name or logo, and a serialized number.
“When you use your debit or credit card be wary, check to see if the station’s dispensers have security tape, and if in doubt, pay inside the store and review your credit card bills carefully and frequently,” Godwin said.
