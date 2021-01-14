Cal State San Bernardino was recognized as a "campus with the most creative approach to registering students to vote" in the 2020 Ballot Bowl competition developed by the California Students Vote Project.
The California Students Vote Project (CSVP) is a project of the California Secretary of State in partnership with then-California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom and a coalition of nonprofit organizations in 2016. The CSVP aims to increase civic engagement and voter participation among California university and college students.
“This year’s civic engagement platform is aimed at recognizing our decisions in this year’s election and the impact they will have for generations to come,” says the campaign’s website.
To select the winners of campuses with the most creative approach to registering students, the Secretary of State’s office reviewed voter outreach plans submitted to its office.
During the 2020 election season, CSUSB’s Associated Students Inc. created the “Your Vote, Our Future” voter engagement campaign, which highlighted the importance of our decisions in this past year’s general election and the impact they will have on future generations.
ASI created a one-of-a-kind online platform aimed at increasing voter registration for the Ballot Bowl, providing information to the campus community about the election process and ballot, informing them of upcoming civic engagement events, and sharing resources on the current government system. ASI also promoted its unique link to register students to vote, which was provided by the California Secretary of State to track the number of students from campus.
In addition, CSUSB hosted the webinar “Mi Voto, Mi Voz, Mi Vida (My Vote, My Voice, My Life)" in mid-October, which featured California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who urged CSUSB students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to vote in the November election. The virtual youth-centered webinar featured educational speakers and videos addressing topics that included: Why our voices matter; Registration, How/Where/When to cast your ballot; and Different types of elections.
Other CSUSB voting-related events included the annual 50/50 Movement event with the theme “Commemorating 100 Years of Women’s Right to Vote,” where Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) served as the keynote speaker; and the CSUSB First-Generation College Celebration, which included a voting campaign targeted toward first-generation students in order to bring visibility to the power of first-generation voters. More than 80 percent of CSUSB students are first-generation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.