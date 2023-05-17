In conjunction with the quarterly Ontario Art Walk, the Ontario Museum of History and Art will be presenting Culture Fest 2023 on Saturday, May 20.
The event is an evening-long celebration through the arts of the different cultural experiences that exist within Ontario’s diverse community. Attendees can enjoy live performances, an interactive public art installation, artist vendors, food trucks, art-making activities, and exhibitions.
Culture Fest will thematically focus on water, in celebration of the opening of the Museum’s new permanent exhibition, “Built on Water: Ontario and Inland Southern California.”
Culture Fest, which takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at 225 S. Euclid Avenue in Ontario, is free and for all ages. For more information, visit OntarioMuseum.org/CultureFest.
