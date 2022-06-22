A death investigation is being conducted after a deceased female was found in Mentone, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On June 20, deputies with the Sheriff’s Yucaipa Station were requested to respond to a wash area near Crafton Avenue and San Bernardino Avenue for a report of a found deceased person. Arriving deputies located the female but were unable to identify her due to the state of the remains.
Members of the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and are conducting the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. Release of the victim’s name and age is pending the coroner’s positive identification and notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Vanayes Quezada, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
