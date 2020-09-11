A death investigation is being conducted after an incident at an indoor gun range in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 5, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 5:52 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station responded to the report of an accidental shooting with injuries at the gun range located in the 9000 block of 9th Street. Deputies arrived and found two people suffering from a gunshot wound.
One person, a 36-year-old Compton resident, and another person, a 34-year-old Claremont resident, were transported to a local area hospital. The Compton resident was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The Claremont resident was treated at the hospital and later released.
Detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Station and Specialized Investigations Division investigated the incident and discovered the shooting occurred while the Claremont resident was in the process of clearing one of the handguns.
Multiple interviews were conducted, and no arrests have been made. Upon completion, the report will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maria Colombi, Rancho Cucamonga Station, or Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division, at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
