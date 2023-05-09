A delivery driver was shot to death in Upland after being involved in an altercation with three suspects, according to the Upland Police Department.
On May 6 at about 9:40 p.m., police received reports of a crash at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of E. San Bernardino Road.
Responding officers located a vehicle occupied by the victim, Johnnie Escalante, 24, who had a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
Through subsequent investigation, police learned that the victim was delivering marijuana to the suspects. During the delivery, a fight ensued, and the victim was shot, causing him to crash his vehicle into a tree.
The suspects were later located in a nearby apartment, arrested, and booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of murder. They were identified as Anthony Tolesmiller, 18; Michael Tolesmiller, 21; and Brazjon Nolan, 19.
This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wyno at (909) 946-7624, ext. 2609.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.