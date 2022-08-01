Deputies investigated reported narcotics sales and located more than 40 pounds of suspected cocaine on July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 6:17 p.m., deputies from Central Station contacted Ulises Solis Diaz, a 40-year-old Grand Terrace resident, who was found to have active warrants and was allegedly in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia. Diaz was subsequently placed under arrest.
During a search of Diaz's vehicle, deputies observed a bag containing a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills, ammunition, and a "Slim Jim" burglary tool, commonly used in the commission of vehicle burglaries.
Through further investigative leads, deputies developed information Diaz commonly accessed a secondary vehicle parked in the area, where Diaz was initially contacted. Diaz was found to be in possession of a key belonging to the secondary vehicle. A search warrant was authored and served on the related vehicle.
Through the service of the search warrant, deputies located about 19 brick shape packages containing a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, and multiple scales indicating the alleged sales of narcotics. The amount of narcotics located was estimated to be 19 kilograms, with an estimated street value of approximately $700,000.
The Sheriff's Department's Narcotics Division responded and continued the investigation. Through further investigative leads, a nearby residence related to the investigation was identified. Deputies assigned to the Narcotics Division authored and served an additional warrant at the related location.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Diaz was placed under arrest on a charge of possession of narcotics for sales. Diaz was booked into Central Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of $2,050,000 bail.
