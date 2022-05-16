Two San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies have been honored with the Sheriff's Lifesaving Award for their efforts to help a victim of a gunshot wound last year.
On March 19, 2021, Deputies Jason Desario and Francesco Ancona from the Central Station were conducting traffic enforcement near the 215 Freeway overpass when they heard a volley of gunfire.
They saw a car with gunshot damage and stopped it. In the car, there was a person who was bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound on his neck and the back of his head.
Desario had an extensive combat medic training background from the United States Marine Corps prior to his employment with the Sheriff’s Department. Desario recognized the man's wounds were life-threatening and instructed Ancona to retrieve the shooting trauma kit from his patrol unit. Ancona returned with the kit and Desario treated the gunshot wound on the neck. Desario applied a pressure bandage to the wound, which effectively slowed the bleeding.
Ancona saw a bullet lodged against the back of the man's skull. Ancona applied direct pressure with a pressure bandage, which helped stop the bleeding from this wound.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department and AMR arrived and transported the man to a hospital. The doctor said the actions of Desario and Ancona contributed to saving the man's life.
