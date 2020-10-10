Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob Mana Donuts on Oct. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 3:30 a.m., deputies from the Central Patrol Station responded to the location in the 25600 block of Barton Road in Loma Linda.
A male suspect wearing black clothing, black gloves, a black bandana mask covering his face, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun entered the donut shop, brandished the gun and demanded money from the employee.
The employee told the suspect he didn’t have any money, and the suspect left on foot toward Mountain View Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Central Patrol Station at (909) 387-3500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
