A 63-year-old man was arrested on arson charges after he argued with business owners and allegedly attempted to burn down the business, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 1 at 12:35 a.m., Loma Linda deputies responded to a report of a fire at a local business. Deputies arrived and located the fire at the front of the business and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. A description of the suspect was given by a witness and deputies were able to locate the suspect, David Rentz, a Loma Linda resident, during an area check.
During the investigation, deputies learned Rentz was involved in an argument with the business owners and a few hours after the argument, Rentz returned to the business and tried to burn it down. Evidence was collected which positively identified Rentz as the person who deliberately started the fire, the Sheriff's Department said.
The business was not occupied during the fire and no injuries were reported.
Rentz was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
