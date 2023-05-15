A 68-year-old woman allegedly shot her husband to death at their residence in Grand Terrace on May 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At 1:31 p.m., deputies from the Central Station were dispatched to respond to a reported shooting in the 22200 block of Lark Street.
Upon arriving, deputies detained the suspect, Karen Welsher. The victim, Scott Welsher, 68, was located inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Karen Welsher was arrested and transported to a hospital for evaluation. She will be booked on a murder charge.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time, the Sheriff’s Department said.
