Deputies arrested a 69-year-old man who has allegedly been stalking a woman for the past two months, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 10 at 9:27 a.m., Loma Linda Deputies Nicolas Martinez and Roger Alfaro received a complaint regarding Yucaipa resident Gabriel Cruz Ordaz allegedly harassing an employee at a business in the 20000 block of Barton Road in Loma Linda.
Deputies were told that Ordaz targeted the victim and followed her in his vehicle for about two months. Ordaz's alleged harassment and stalking caused the victim to fear for her safety.
Ordaz was booked into jail at the Central Detention Center, where he is being held on $50,000 bail.
Persons who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
