An elderly victim was shot and wounded in Highland, and a suspect was arrested two weeks later in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 28 at 7:06 p.m., the victim was inside a home in the 7000 block of Central Avenue when the suspect fired about four rounds from a handgun through the front door, striking the homeowner’s leg. The victim was able to apply a tourniquet before deputies arrived and continued with medical treatment.
Video surveillance of the unprovoked attack was obtained, which led to the identification of the suspect, Gabriel Arce. The suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Santa Barbara, is on active CDC parole for violation of a prisoner manufacturing a weapon. He was originally sent to prison for robbery.
On March 14, investigators from the Highland Sheriff’s Station, with the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Gang/Narcotic Division and California Department of Correction officers, located and arrested Arce in Santa Barbara.
A search warrant was served at Arce’s residence and evidence of the crime was located, including the suspected firearm used during the attempted murder, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Arce was booked at the West Valley Detention Center and is currently being held without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Lopez or Kleveno at the Highland Station (909) 425-9793. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.
