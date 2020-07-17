Deputies responded to a report of an armed home intruder and arrested a suspect before he could escape, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 16, deputies received a 9-1-1 call about a man who forced entry into an apartment occupied by two female adults in the 25000 block of Baseline Street.
The intruder armed himself with a steak knife from their kitchen and told the occupants to be quiet or he would get them.
Deputies arrived on scene and established a perimeter. During the process, the suspect opened the door to the apartment and was immediately contacted by deputies and taken into custody without incident.
The suspect was identified as Darrion Dixon, a 31-year-old Highland resident. He was arrested on a charge of residential robbery and was booked at Central Detention Center.
The victims were unharmed and extremely grateful for the quick deputy response, the Sheriff's Department said.
