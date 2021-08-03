A man and woman sitting in a stolen vehicle were arrested on several charges in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 31, deputies located the stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Base Line Road and Milliken Avenue. Both subjects were detained and identified as Wilbert Minifield, 46, of Moreno Valley and Dominique Woods, 41, of San Bernardino.
Deputies searched Minifield and allegedly found a glass pipe, multiple Social Security cards, false military IDs, and multiple driver's licenses, all with different names on them. A search of the vehicle was also conducted, and deputies allegedly located a shaved key, a loaded AR-15 style rifle, and additional ammunition.
Upon investigation, deputies learned the vehicle was reported stolen by a car rental company after the renter failed to return it.
Deputies conducted a records check on Minifield and learned he is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Both Minifield and Woods were arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center. Woods was also booked on a warrant for allegedly providing a false ID to a police officer. She was later released after posting $35,000 bail. Minifield posted $50,000 bail and was also released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.