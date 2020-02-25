A 32-year-old San Jacinto man was arrested on charges of child annoying and indecent exposure in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 20, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the area of Fairmont Way and Victoria Park Lane following the report of a man exposing his genitals to female residents.
Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject, later identified as Brian Mendez, in the area. Mendez matched the suspect description provided by the victims.
During the investigation, deputies determined Mendez had allegedly exposed himself to two juveniles under the age of 10.
Mendez was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into West Valley Detention Center. He was found to be an unregistered sex offender out of New York and Florida.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are releasing a photo of Mendez. Persons with information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
