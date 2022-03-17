Deputies who responded to a "shots fired" call arrested a suspect who was allegedly in possession of firearms, bullet proof vests, and ammunition, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 11 at about 9 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to several reports of shots fired in the 25500 block of 9th Street. Highland deputies were assisted by deputies from the Sheriff's Central Station and the Sheriff's Aviation Division as they detained about 10 people who were initially believed to be involved in the incident.
After further investigation, deputies learned that a physical fight occurred between several people, which escalated to shots being fired into a residence and vehicles.
Deputies identified 23-year-old Earl Blunt, one of the subjects who was detained, as one of the suspects.
Deputies served search warrants at several residences on the same property. Deputies located multiple items of evidence in Blunt's apartment, including bullet proof vests, pepper spray, fired cartridge casings, firearms that had been disassembled and hidden in refrigerators, freezer drawers, closets and boxes, along with ammunition of various calibers.
At the time of the incident, Blunt was out on bail awaiting court proceeding on a previous felony charge for possession of firearms and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. Blunt was booked into Central Detention Center on $250,000 bail.
