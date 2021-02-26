While responding to a report of mail theft, deputies arrested two men and two women from cities in Riverside County and recovered a bag full of unopened mail in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 24 at about 3 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to a possible mail theft in progress in the 7900 block of Day Creek Boulevard.
Witnesses stated they heard a loud noise and banging coming from the area near the community mailboxes and saw two male suspects with a large trash bag.
When deputies arrived, they observed a dark green Jaguar parked in a red zone occupied by three people. As deputies were attempting a record check of the vehicle, dispatch notified deputies the suspect was hiding in bushes located behind a large sign. Deputies searched the area and saw the suspect, later identified as Kevin Pitchford, running westbound. After a short foot pursuit, Pitchford was apprehended and taken into custody.
Simultaneously, deputies conducted an area check and found multiple mailboxes had been opened and damaged. Deputies also located a trash bag full of unopened mail on the ground near the Jaguar. Deputies contacted the occupants of the vehicle and identified them as Fredrick McCullough, Corina Diaz and Isabel Hernandez. During a search of the suspects, deputies located a mailbox key in McCullough’s jacket pocket.
All four suspects were arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center where McCullough, Pitchford and Hernandez remain in custody on $25,000 bail each. Diaz was released on her own recognizance.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
