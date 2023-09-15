Many stolen items, including laptops belonging to Ontario High School, were located when two suspects were arrested in Ontario, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The investigation began on Aug. 21, when deputies from the Chino Hills Station were notified that a victim of a theft discovered his wallet, currency, and credit cards were stolen from his vehicle. The victim received notifications of unauthorized transactions that occurred in nearby cities. One of the transactions occurred at a tire shop. where four tires were purchased with the victim's credit card.
Through investigation, deputies identified the suspect, Leighton Hart, 42, who allegedly made the unauthorized tire charge. A second unknown suspect used the victim's credit card and was later identified as Jesse Torralva, 31, the Sheriff’s Department said.
On Sept. 13, Chino Hills Station deputies and detectives served a search warrant at Hart's residence. Torralva was also contacted at Hart's residence.
During the service of the search warrant, multiple suspected stolen items were located, which included identification cards, social security cards, passports, and numerous laptops. Fifteen of the laptops were marked as property of Chaffey Joint Union High School District from Ontario High School.
Hart and Torralva were arrested without incident and interviewed by Chino Hills Station detectives. The suspects were booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, grand theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
