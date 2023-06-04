Deputies arrested two suspects after locating weapons and narcotics inside a suspected drug house, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 1, investigators from the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Multiple Enforcement Team served a search warrant in the 1500 block of North Baker Avenue in Ontario in reference to a narcotics investigation.
MET investigators contacted Jose Hernandez Lopez, 40, and Jonathan Hernandez, 22.
During the search, MET investigators found an un-serialized AR-15 rifle with high-capacity magazines and a loaded polymer 80 “P80” handgun.
The search warrant also led to the discovery of about 17 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two pounds of suspected cocaine/fentanyl.
