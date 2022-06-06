Deputies arrested two suspects and continued to search for a third suspect after responding to a report of a man with a gun in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 1 at about 10:18 p.m., Deputy Beidler and Deputy Wong with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department went to the area of 26th Street and Center Avenue.
Upon arrival, the deputies saw two subjects flee on foot and enter a residence in the 10000 block of 26th Street, while a third subject fled in a vehicle. The subjects who fled on foot were later identified as 29-year-old Tony Valencia and 27-year-old Matthew Valencia, both of Montclair.
During a search of the residence, deputies found Matthew hiding in the attic and Tony hiding in a crawl space.
Tony was allegedly found in possession of a loaded weapon and was arrested on various charges, including carrying a loaded firearm by a gang member. Matthew was arrested on a charge of false impersonation for giving deputies a wrong name. Both suspects were booked at West Valley Detention Center.
This is an ongoing investigation and the search for the unidentified suspect continues.
Persons who have information pertinent to this investigation are urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Persons who choose to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.