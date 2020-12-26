Deputies located an anti-tank rocket propelled grenade launcher during a hit and run collision investigation on Dec. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 12:31 a.m., deputies responded to an abandoned vehicle that was involved in a single vehicle traffic collision that occurred near the intersection of Glendora Drive and Barton Road in Grand Terrace, and the driver fled on foot.
The Honda’s rear window was shattered from a bullet which entered the passenger’s compartment through the rear window, struck the inside of the windshield and came to rest on the dash.
The center counsel contained a small amount of blood, and an anti-tank rocket propelled grenade launcher was in plain view on the back seat.
The registered owner of the Honda was identified as Jesus Rodriquez, a 28-year-old resident of Colton who is currently on parole for assault with an automatic weapon. The driver of the Honda was not located.
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Central Station at (909) 387-3545.
