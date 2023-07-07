Deputies conducted proactive operations inside a jail facility and found three sharp weapons, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The operations took place on July 6 at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies located the weapons (also referred to as “shanks”), which ranged from three inches to seven inches in length.
“Detention and corrections staff will continue to combat the manufacturing/smuggling of weapons inside the jail facility to ensure the safety and security of all inmates and staff,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
