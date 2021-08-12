Deputies never know what awaits them in a shift.
On Aug. 11 at about 8 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station assisted the California Highway Patrol to wrangle a bull that came off a trailer and was standing in traffic lanes on the Interstate 15 Freeway near Base Line Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga.
After about 30 minutes, the bull was safely returned to his trailer and back on his way, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.
