Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station helped rescue residents of a home which was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours of March 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 2:45 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the 8600 block of Arrow Route.
When deputies arrived, they found the two-story house fully engulfed in flames and a distressed woman standing on the upstairs balcony, trapped by flames.
Deputies jumped over a brick wall and ran into the home as the fire quickly spread throughout the residence. Deputies found the woman and removed her from the home, along with two other occupants.
The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department responded moments later and extinguished the fire.
One of the deputies was taken to the hospital for shortness of breath and smoke inhalation and was later released.
