Deputies helped save a man who had been electrocuted while working at a business in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 1 at 3:41 p.m., Rancho Cucamonga deputies responded to call for service for a man who was injured at a location on 8th Street between Cottage Avenue and Hermosa Avenue.
Deputies and medical personnel arrived and found the man, who was lying on the ground after being electrocuted and was in medical distress.
Lifesaving measures were performed at the scene, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment and is expected to survive.
A representative from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office responded and Cal/OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) was contacted.
Anyone with information regarding this industrial accident is urged to call the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
