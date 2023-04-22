Deputies are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon after an altercation at a fast-food restaurant in Rancho Cucamonga on April 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station responded to the McDonald’s located at 11198 Foothill Boulevard for a report of a disturbance.
At about 10 p.m., an unknown male cut in the drive-thru line at McDonald’s and made inappropriate gestures at customers waiting in line.
When the victim exited the drive-thru, the male suspect approached the victim’s vehicle and punctured a rear tire with a knife.
A physical altercation followed, and the suspect sprayed the victim with an unknown substance. The suspect also cut the victim’s chest with the knife, causing a laceration.
The suspect fled before deputies arrived and the victim was treated for his injury.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Detective Q. Holiday at the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
