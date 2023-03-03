Weapons and drugs were seized at a residence in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The case began when Highland MET deputies investigated a report of identity theft, the Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post on March 2.
After developing suspect information, a search warrant was served at the residence, where illegal firearms, evidence of firearm manufacturing, and a large amount of narcotics were located.
Multiple suspects were arrested on a variety of felony charges, and many guns and gun parts were confiscated.
