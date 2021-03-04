Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an investigation into mail and package theft cases in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 3 at about 12:04 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a condo complex after a victim had been alerted about a suspicious person approaching the victim's porch. Deputies contacted the suspects and arrested them after packages belonging to various people were found.
One of those suspects, Timothy Sparks, is believed to have stolen multiple packages left on residents' porches after following the delivery drivers, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies also believe there may be unreported cases involving Sparks and are asking members of the public to contact them if they have been victimized.
Persons who have any information regarding this case or believe they may have been a victim of Sparks are urged to contact Deputy Contreras at (909) 477-2800 or via email: emcontreras@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
