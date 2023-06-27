Deputies responded to a “shots fired” call where a large party was taking place in Rancho Cucamonga, and a 14-year-old boy was injured in the incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On June 25 at about 10:15 p.m., residents on Kinlock Avenue and Heather Avenue called Sheriff’s Dispatch to report several shots heard in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and found the party, where hundreds of teenagers and young adults were gathered at a residence in the 6500 block of Kinlock Avenue.
Deputies searched the area and could not find any shooting suspect or shooting victims at the scene.
On June 26, Pomona Valley Hospital called Sheriff’s Dispatch to report that a juvenile patient was being treated for injuries he received at the party. The juvenile patient was not shot and did not have life-threatening injuries. Doctors at the hospital treated the juvenile’s injuries and released him.
Detectives have searched area hospitals and have not found any additional victims related to this incident. Detectives are investigating the shooting and are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
