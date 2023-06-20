Deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into two homes and then escaped capture during a wild foot pursuit in Yucaipa on June 16, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Gage Cochrane, a 24-year-old San Bernardino resident, is wanted on charges of residential robbery, burglary, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Here is the Sheriff’s Department’s account of the incident:
Cochrane drove an Acura RSX to the victim’s residence in the 12700 block of 5th Street as he looked for his ex-girlfriend. Cochrane yelled for her to come outside, but she refused. Cochrane tried to pry open the door but was unsuccessful. He then allegedly kicked in a window AC unit and climbed through the opening. Once inside, Cochrane realized 911 had been called and law enforcement personnel were on their way. Cochrane grabbed a set of car keys as he ran out of the home.
Cochrane jumped walls into several backyards and tried to enter at least three residences as he fled.
He climbed through a doggie door and into a garage of a residence on Emerald Bay Court. The homeowners saw Cochrane on their video cameras and locked the interior garage door before he was able to enter the interior of the residence. Cochrane left the garage and was last seen jumping the fence into the drainage ditch along Hidden Bay Cove, between 5th Street and 6th Street.
Deputies set up a perimeter and called for assistance from Sheriff’s Aviation and Rancho Cucamonga Police Department's tracking bloodhound. The bloodhound tracked Cochrane into the Aladdin Mobile Home Park on 6th Street, but Cochrane was not located.
The Acura RSX had been reported stolen from Dunlap Elementary’s School parking lot on June 13.
Cochrane, who remains at large, is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, more than 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray gym shorts, black socks, and one shoe.
Persons with information on Cochrane’s whereabouts are urged to contact Deputy Matthew Villalpando at the Yucaipa Police Station, (909) 918-2305, or if they wish to remain anonymous, they may use the We-Tip link on the Yucaipa city’s website or We-Tip’s telephone hotline at (800) 782-7463.
