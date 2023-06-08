Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect who crashed a stolen vehicle into the front of a mobile home in Yucaipa, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On June 3 at about 11 a.m., Deputy Ziemer was driving southbound on 2nd Street, approaching Wildwood Canyon Road when a white GMC pickup truck, driven by a unknown male, went eastbound on Wildwood Canyon at a high rate of speed and turned northbound onto 2nd Street.
When the GMC passed by, Ziemer turned around and attempted a traffic enforcement stop for reckless driving and driving without a seatbelt.
The driver fled at a high rate of speed northbound on 2nd, at times reaching speeds up to 85 mph.
The GMC turned eastbound on Avenue E and made a southbound turn into the Avalon Mobile Home park. The driver crashed the GMC into the front of a mobile home.
The driver climbed out of the passenger side and ran through the Avalon Mobile Home park, jumping over multiple fences. Deputies lost sight of the driver as he entered the nearby Grandview East Mobile Home Park.
Deputies returned to the crash site and discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Cherry Valley earlier in the day.
Deputy Ziemer obtained video surveillance of the driver as he ran through the Grandview East Mobile Home park. The video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/JSVZE4wF_uY
Deputies are asking persons who recognize the suspect to contact the Yucaipa Station at (909) 918-2305, or through WeTip on the city of Yucaipa’s website if they wish to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.