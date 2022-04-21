Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who was responsible for the death of a woman in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 17 at about 7:33 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) were dispatched to the 9000 block of Foothill Boulevard for a 56-year-old woman found lying on the roadway inside a mobile home park.
When fire and medical personnel arrived, they found the female victim unresponsive in the roadway and her dog injured. She appeared to be the victim of a hit and run traffic collision. She was immediately transported to the Pomona Valley Medical Center, where she succumbed to her Injuries.
The investigation into the incident and efforts to identify and locate the hit and run driver are continuing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
