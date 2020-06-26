Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying a bicycle-riding man and woman who stole a piggy bank and other items out of a house, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 24 at about 2:10 p.m., two unknown suspects entered the back house of the property located in the 4000 block of North 3rd Avenue in San Bernardino.
The suspects stole a white piggy bank with red/green roses containing a large amount of cash, along with miscellaneous clothing and shoes.
The first suspect was described as a man about 30 years of age with short black hair, wearing plugs/spacers in his ear lobes, muscular build, last seen wearing green pants and riding an unknown style of bike. He has tattoos covering both arms, chest and abdomen and has a large capital Old English style "E" on his left chest.
The second suspect was described as a woman about 30 years of age with shoulder length blonde hair, thin build, about 5-foot-3, 130 pounds, wearing a blue sleeveless shirt, black pants and riding a mountain bike.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact Deputy Oscar Ramos at (909) 387-3545 or via email at oramos@sbcsd.org.
