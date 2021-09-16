Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who were possibly involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident took place on Aug. 21 at about 8:18 p.m., when a pedestrian, 57-year-old Rick Porietis, was struck and killed at Fourth Street near Milliken Avenue.
Based on preliminary investigation and interviews, the suspect vehicle was described as a dark colored, older model Nissan Sentra, with a spoiler. The suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on Fourth Street when it struck the victim, who was crossing Fourth from south to north. The victim was not crossing the street in a crosswalk.
Investigators have since obtained information on two persons of interest, as well as a vehicle of interest. Investigators are seeking information on the individuals and vehicle in the accompanying photographs.
Anyone with information is urged to contact MAIT Investigator Deputy M. Magdaleno at the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800.
