A 40-year-old man suffered major injuries in a hit-and-run collision in Loma Linda on Feb. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 7:43 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Barton Road and University Avenue, where they found the victim lying on the ground against the center median, in the westbound lanes of Barton. The victim was provided medical care at the scene and transported to a local hospital.
Investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Barton. The vehicle failed to stop after the collision and fled toward Waterman Avenue.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy R. Legere of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department's Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.