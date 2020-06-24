Deputies shot and wounded a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them at the end of a pursuit on the Route 210 Freeway in San Bernardino on Wednesday, June 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
The suspect, Skyleur Young, 31, was transported to a local hospital and his medical condition is unknown.
The incident began at 9:36 a.m., when a deputy from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13800 block of Ashmont Street in Victorville following the report of a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood. When the deputy attempted to contact the driver, later determined to be Young, he fled, and a pursuit ensued.
Young traveled through Victorville and eventually entered the southbound Interstate 15 Freeway, traveling at a high rate of speed.
The pursuit ended on the westbound 210 Freeway, just west of the Interstate 215 interchange, after Young's vehicle spun out and came to rest facing the opposite direction.
Young got out of the vehicle and within moments turned toward deputies and pointed a handgun at them, and the deputy-involved shooting occurred, the Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies immediately provided medical aid until paramedics arrived.
The handgun used by Young was recovered at the scene, the Sheriff's Department said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Eric Ogaz, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or visit www.wetip.com.
