A deputy and his K9 partner allegedly found illegal drugs on a woman who was visiting West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On April 26, deputies at the jail conducted extra patrol in the visitor parking lot and surrounding areas of the facility. Deputy Zachary Carlos and his partner, narcotics detection K9 Rip, assisted and conducted routine vehicle inspections.
Carlos contacted Angela Morris, a 43-year-old Apple Valley resident, who was visiting an inmate currently in custody at the facility. K9 Rip immediately alerted on Morris's vehicle, indicating the presence of narcotics. Carlos conducted a search of Morris's vehicle and allegedly located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Morris was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of bringing a controlled substance into a California jail or state prison.
