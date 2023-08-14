A 64-year-old man was arrested after a deputy allegedly located drugs and a handgun in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident took place on Aug. 9 at 9:50 a.m. in the area of Mount Vernon Avenue and Canal Street in Grand Terrace.
Deputy Daniel Price from the Central Station contacted Alphonzo Harrison during a proactive vehicle check, and a records check of Harrison revealed he had an in-county misdemeanor warrant for being a felon in possession of ammunition.
During a search of Harrison's vehicle, Price located a loaded 9mm handgun and approximately nine grams of suspected methamphetamine, the Sheriff's Department said. Harrison was booked into the Central Detention Center, where he was being held on $130,000 bail.
After Harrison was booked into custody, Price served a search warrant at the suspect's residence in Grand Terrace. Additional ammunition was recovered as a result of the search warrant, the Sheriff's Department said.
